Brooklyn Investment Group Makes New $66,000 Investment in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 507 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new position in Illumina during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,565,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Illumina in the 1st quarter valued at $610,000. Weybosset Research & Management LLC increased its stake in Illumina by 92.0% during the 3rd quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 18,052 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 8,650 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Illumina by 176.3% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,176 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 4,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 3.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 399,966 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $41,748,000 after buying an additional 13,725 shares in the last quarter. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ILMN. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Thursday, August 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price target on Illumina from $166.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Argus raised shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Illumina from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Illumina from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Illumina currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.00.

Illumina Stock Performance

Illumina stock opened at $144.36 on Friday. Illumina, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.51 and a fifty-two week high of $156.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $141.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.66. The stock has a market cap of $22.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.49 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.26. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 36.10%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

