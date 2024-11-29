Brooklyn Investment Group Invests $58,000 in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 30 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 189,461.6% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 538,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,046,304,000 after buying an additional 538,071 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 0.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 372,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $724,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 6.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 345,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $514,523,000 after purchasing an additional 21,768 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 35.1% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 241,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $468,677,000 after purchasing an additional 62,653 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Fair Isaac by 46.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 207,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $402,358,000 after purchasing an additional 65,297 shares during the period. 85.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on FICO. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,850.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,130.00 to $2,374.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,967.00 to $2,109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $2,040.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,964.92.

Insider Activity at Fair Isaac

In related news, Director Joanna Rees sold 3,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total value of $6,931,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Henry Tayloe Stansbury sold 249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,338.55, for a total transaction of $582,298.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 92 shares in the company, valued at $215,146.60. This trade represents a 73.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,390 shares of company stock worth $21,901,887. Corporate insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

Shares of FICO stock opened at $2,354.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2,083.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,747.07. Fair Isaac Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1,067.36 and a fifty-two week high of $2,402.51.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

