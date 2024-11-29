Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (TSE:BEP.UN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.36

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (TSE:BEP.UN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BEP) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 29th,TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.355 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners stock traded up C$0.19 on Thursday, hitting C$37.13. 85,810 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,577. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 12-month low of C$27.55 and a 12-month high of C$40.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.80. The company has a market cap of C$10.58 billion, a PE ratio of -42.68, a PEG ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$36.54 and a 200 day moving average price of C$35.59.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies.

