Brookfield Business Partners LP (BBU.UN) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 29th

Brookfield Business Partners LP (TSE:BBU.UN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 29th,TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0625 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th.
Brookfield Business Partners Stock Performance
BBU.UN stock traded up C$0.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$37.10. The stock had a trading volume of 17,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,576. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$32.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$28.54. The firm has a market cap of C$2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 4.14, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.45. Brookfield Business Partners has a 52 week low of C$21.06 and a 52 week high of C$37.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 241.05.
About Brookfield Business Partners
