Brookfield Business Partners LP (BBU.UN) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 29th

Brookfield Business Partners LP (TSE:BBU.UN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 29th,TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0625 per share on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th.

Brookfield Business Partners Stock Performance

BBU.UN stock traded up C$0.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$37.10. The stock had a trading volume of 17,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,576. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$32.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$28.54. The firm has a market cap of C$2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 4.14, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.45. Brookfield Business Partners has a 52 week low of C$21.06 and a 52 week high of C$37.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 241.05.

About Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

