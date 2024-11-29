British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Shares Purchased by Auxier Asset Management

Auxier Asset Management raised its position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 6.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 199,596 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,800 shares during the quarter. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $7,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 35.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,599,000 after purchasing an additional 54,555 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 26.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 113,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,658,000 after acquiring an additional 23,626 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 19.5% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 74,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 12,150 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 3,153.0% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 572,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,927,000 after purchasing an additional 554,491 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in British American Tobacco by 131.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BTI shares. Barclays upgraded British American Tobacco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

British American Tobacco Trading Up 0.6 %

BTI opened at $37.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 52 week low of $28.25 and a 52 week high of $39.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.57.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It also offers vapour, heated, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

