Bridgewater Associates LP Takes Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,196,360 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $12,634,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ING Groep NV raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 93.4% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 1,181,128 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $12,473,000 after purchasing an additional 570,293 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the third quarter worth approximately $545,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 20.8% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 91,278 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 15,729 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 6.5% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 795,732 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $8,403,000 after buying an additional 48,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the third quarter worth approximately $938,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

Shares of F opened at $11.10 on Friday. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $9.49 and a 1 year high of $14.85. The company has a market cap of $44.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.85 and a 200-day moving average of $11.44.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The company had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on F. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ford Motor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.02.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

