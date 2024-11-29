Bridgewater Associates LP Sells 204,454 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Bridgewater Associates LP trimmed its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 71.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204,454 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $8,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CHD. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Church & Dwight by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,016,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,472,000 after purchasing an additional 429,863 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.5% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,358,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,668,000 after buying an additional 175,221 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 1.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,399,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,556,000 after buying an additional 16,257 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Church & Dwight by 1,617.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,292,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,043,000 after buying an additional 1,217,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,168,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,191,000 after acquiring an additional 159,233 shares in the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Church & Dwight Stock Down 0.0 %

Church & Dwight stock opened at $110.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.26 and a 1-year high of $113.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.55.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 9.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2838 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Church & Dwight from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered Church & Dwight from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.53.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Church & Dwight

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 45,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.19, for a total value of $5,062,012.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,361.75. This represents a 81.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joseph James Longo sold 7,780 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.44, for a total transaction of $874,783.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,976. The trade was a 95.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 543,513 shares of company stock valued at $56,795,253. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Church & Dwight

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.