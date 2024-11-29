Bridgewater Associates LP Sells 152,507 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Bridgewater Associates LP lowered its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 48.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,827 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 152,507 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Hologic were worth $13,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hologic in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hologic during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Hologic by 38.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 484 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Hologic in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOLX stock opened at $79.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.28 and its 200-day moving average is $78.42. Hologic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.59 and a 1 year high of $84.67.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01. The firm had revenue of $987.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $978.25 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 19.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HOLX. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Hologic from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Hologic from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Raymond James increased their price objective on Hologic from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hologic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.91.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

