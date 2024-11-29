Bridgewater Associates LP Makes New $9.43 Million Investment in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 240,959 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,426,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DVN. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Devon Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in Devon Energy by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 69.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Devon Energy stock opened at $37.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $37.28 and a 12-month high of $55.09. The company has a market cap of $24.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.69.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The energy company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 21.71% and a return on equity of 24.73%. Devon Energy’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.33%.

DVN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on Devon Energy from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Devon Energy from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Devon Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.15.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

