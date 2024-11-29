Brent Paddon Sells 450,000 Shares of Vonex Limited (ASX:VN8) Stock

Vonex Limited (ASX:VN8 – Get Free Report) insider Brent Paddon sold 450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.04 ($0.03), for a total value of A$19,800.00 ($12,857.14).

Vonex Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.22, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.55.

About Vonex

Vonex Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based telecommunications services under the Vonex brand in Australia. The company offers mobile, data, internet, and voice services; core Vonex PBX, call termination services, hardware, mobile, and internet at wholesale rates via a white label model; and software solutions.

