Brent Paddon Sells 450,000 Shares of Vonex Limited (ASX:VN8) Stock

Vonex Limited (ASX:VN8 – Get Free Report) insider Brent Paddon sold 450,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.04 ($0.03), for a total value of A$19,800.00 ($12,857.14).
Vonex Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.22, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.55.
About Vonex
