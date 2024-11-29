Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH) Shares Purchased by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Free Report) by 590.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 44,422 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,992 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Bread Financial were worth $2,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BFH. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Bread Financial by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Bread Financial by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bread Financial by 2.8% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 13,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd lifted its position in shares of Bread Financial by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 1,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Bread Financial from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Bread Financial from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Bread Financial from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Bread Financial from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bread Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bread Financial

In other Bread Financial news, Director John J. Fawcett purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.02 per share, for a total transaction of $51,020.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,252.46. This represents a 18.27 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Bread Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BFH opened at $57.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.58 and a twelve month high of $63.01.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.03). Bread Financial had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The company had revenue of $983.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.46 earnings per share. Bread Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Bread Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Bread Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 13.38%.

About Bread Financial

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

