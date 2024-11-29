Braidwell LP Raises Position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT)

Braidwell LP grew its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Free Report) by 231.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,225,448 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 855,990 shares during the quarter. Braidwell LP’s holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics were worth $13,247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Quest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 17,409.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 5,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,745 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

Get 4D Molecular Therapeutics alerts:

4D Molecular Therapeutics Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ FDMT opened at $7.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.07. 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.32 and a 12 month high of $36.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FDMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 21st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered 4D Molecular Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.13.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on 4D Molecular Therapeutics

About 4D Molecular Therapeutics

(Free Report)

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform in the Netherland and the United States. The company develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas for ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.