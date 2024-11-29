Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) Short Interest Update

Boyd Group Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYDGFGet Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 138,800 shares, an increase of 53.9% from the October 31st total of 90,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.3 days.

OTCMKTS BYDGF remained flat at $158.89 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,082. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.39 and a beta of 0.61. Boyd Group Services has a fifty-two week low of $143.50 and a fifty-two week high of $244.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $155.81 and its 200 day moving average is $167.38.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BYDGF shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Boyd Group Services to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Boyd Group Services to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Boyd Group Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Boyd Group Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th.

Boyd Group Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates non-franchised collision repair centers in North America. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

