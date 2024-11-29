Bonterra Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) Short Interest Up 44.4% in November

Bonterra Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BNEFF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 387,200 shares, a growth of 44.4% from the October 31st total of 268,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 15.9 days.

Shares of Bonterra Energy stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.42. 17,783 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,945. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.19. Bonterra Energy has a twelve month low of $2.22 and a twelve month high of $5.28. The company has a market cap of $90.34 million, a PE ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Bonterra Energy Corp., a conventional oil and gas company, engages in the development and production of oil and natural gas in Canada. Its principal properties include Pembina Cardium, a conventional oil field, at the Pembina and Willesden green fields located in central Alberta; and holds 100% interest in the Montney properties that consist of approximately 28,880 acres located in the north of Grand Prairie, Alberta.

