BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) Plans $0.02 Monthly Dividend

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 27th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 0.019 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals has decreased its dividend by an average of 15.2% annually over the last three years.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Stock Performance

LEO opened at $6.37 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.38 and a 200 day moving average of $6.26. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals has a 52-week low of $5.58 and a 52-week high of $6.64.

About BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

