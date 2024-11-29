BNP Paribas Financial Markets Raises Holdings in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Free Report) by 422.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,256,058 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,823,829 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Bilibili were worth $52,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILI. SIH Partners LLLP lifted its position in shares of Bilibili by 145.9% during the second quarter. SIH Partners LLLP now owns 1,195,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,457,000 after acquiring an additional 709,200 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Bilibili during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,799,000. Swedbank AB bought a new position in Bilibili in the 1st quarter worth about $645,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Bilibili during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,918,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Bilibili by 31.6% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,294,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,258,000 after buying an additional 311,073 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bilibili stock opened at $18.87 on Friday. Bilibili Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.80 and a 12-month high of $31.77. The firm has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a PE ratio of -20.51 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.28.

Bilibili ( NASDAQ:BILI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 15.17% and a negative net margin of 10.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.39) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bilibili Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BILI shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $19.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Bilibili from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Bilibili in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Nomura Securities upgraded Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on Bilibili from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bilibili presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.69.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a range of digital content, including professional user generated videos, mobile games, and value-added services, such as live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, audio drama on Maoer, and comics on Bilibili Comic.

