BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $44.95 Million Stake in Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 151.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 114,712 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,166 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in Everest Group were worth $44,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EG. Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in Everest Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Everest Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in Everest Group by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Everest Group by 36.9% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Everest Group by 4.6% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Everest Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Everest Group

In other news, Director William F. Galtney, Jr. acquired 2,870 shares of Everest Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $348.64 per share, with a total value of $1,000,596.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 32,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,443,062.08. This trade represents a 9.58 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO James Allan Williamson sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $74,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,553,330. The trade was a 1.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EG shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Everest Group from $383.00 to $372.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Everest Group from $454.00 to $438.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Everest Group from $527.00 to $517.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group raised shares of Everest Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Everest Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $420.00 to $429.00 in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $431.30.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on EG

Everest Group Stock Performance

Shares of EG opened at $389.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $380.79 and a 200 day moving average of $380.95. The company has a market capitalization of $16.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.63. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $343.76 and a 12 month high of $417.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Everest Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.52%.

About Everest Group

(Free Report)

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.