BNP Paribas Financial Markets Grows Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 407,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 157,228 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned approximately 0.13% of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF worth $48,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 772.0% in the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $121.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $97.94 and a 52 week high of $121.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.73.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

