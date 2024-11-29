Blueshift Asset Management LLC Sells 2,979 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 63.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,979 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 221.5% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 9,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after buying an additional 6,442 shares during the period. Freedom Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,023,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 215.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 376,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,070,000 after purchasing an additional 257,016 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the third quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 152.5% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 38,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,981,000 after purchasing an additional 23,526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Cboe Global Markets Trading Up 0.3 %

CBOE opened at $217.84 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $208.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $194.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.29 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.82 and a fifty-two week high of $139.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $532.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.46 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. Cboe Global Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Friday, August 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.97%.

Insider Activity at Cboe Global Markets

In related news, CFO Jill Griebenow sold 1,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.33, for a total transaction of $346,021.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8,844 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,690.52. This represents a 15.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 6,000 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.89, for a total value of $1,229,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,165,890.95. The trade was a 13.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $197.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $209.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Cboe Global Markets from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $199.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.42.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Cboe Global Markets

About Cboe Global Markets

(Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.