Blueshift Asset Management LLC Invests $332,000 in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KRYS. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 12,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Krystal Biotech by 160.3% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Krystal Biotech by 11.1% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Krystal Biotech by 2.1% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 16,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,976,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Krystal Biotech Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KRYS opened at $196.91 on Friday. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.00 and a 12-month high of $219.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $180.23 and a 200-day moving average of $183.28. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 111.25 and a beta of 0.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Krystal Biotech ( NASDAQ:KRYS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.07. Krystal Biotech had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 21.68%. The business had revenue of $83.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.67) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 879.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $221.00 price objective on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Krystal Biotech from $201.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Chardan Capital boosted their price target on Krystal Biotech from $153.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Krystal Biotech from $204.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Krystal Biotech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Krystal Biotech news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.76, for a total value of $4,944,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,500,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,814,424.32. The trade was a 1.64 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 14.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It commercializes VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt, or B-VEC) for the treatment of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

