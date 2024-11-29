Blueshift Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,996 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Logitech International by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 375,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Logitech International by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,913 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Logitech International by 19.9% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syquant Capital Sas bought a new stake in shares of Logitech International in the second quarter worth $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International stock opened at $79.25 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.81. Logitech International S.A. has a one year low of $74.72 and a one year high of $102.59.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $1.3687 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is a positive change from Logitech International’s previous annual dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. Logitech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.63%.

In other news, Director Guy Gecht acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $81.12 per share, with a total value of $202,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,500,963.36. This represents a 15.62 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LOGI shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group raised Logitech International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Logitech International from $98.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Logitech International from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets software-enabled hardware solutions that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers products for gamers and streamers, including mice, racing wheels, headsets, keyboards, microphones, and streaming services; corded and cordless keyboards and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; pointing devices, such as wireless mice and wireless mouse products; conference room cameras, such as ConferenceCams; controllers for video conferencing room solutions; PC-based webcams, including streaming cameras and VC webcams; tablet accessories that includes keyboards for tablets; PC and VC headsets, in-ear headphones, and premium wireless earbuds; and mobile speakers and PC speakers, as well as portable wireless Bluetooth speakers.

