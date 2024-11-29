BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN) Holdings Trimmed by HBK Investments L P

HBK Investments L P lowered its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN – Free Report) by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,996 shares during the quarter. HBK Investments L P’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 6.2% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 30,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 66,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 521,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,613,000 after acquiring an additional 5,622 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 9,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $186,000. Institutional investors own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund stock opened at $10.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.79. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.99 and a 1 year high of $11.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.0515 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade New York municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

