Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 371,700 shares, a drop of 33.9% from the October 31st total of 562,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 442,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Biomerica stock. Perritt Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc owned approximately 0.42% of Biomerica as of its most recent SEC filing. 22.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BMRA opened at $0.32 on Friday. Biomerica has a 12 month low of $0.24 and a 12 month high of $2.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.40.

Biomerica ( NASDAQ:BMRA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.81 million during the quarter. Biomerica had a negative net margin of 111.89% and a negative return on equity of 84.62%.

Biomerica, Inc, a biomedical technology company, develops, patents, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and therapeutic products for the detection and/or treatment of medical conditions and diseases worldwide. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, nasal or fecal specimens from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases, food intolerances, and other medical complications; or to measure bacteria, hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances which may exist in the human body, stools, or blood in extremely small concentrations.

