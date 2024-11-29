Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Shares Sold by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC decreased its stake in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) by 60.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,610 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 6.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 89,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,390,000 after acquiring an additional 5,731 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 9.5% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 15,890 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 91,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,556,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $691,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in Berry Global Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 77,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE BERY opened at $71.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.14. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.06 and a twelve month high of $73.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.65.

Berry Global Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.31 dividend. This is an increase from Berry Global Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Berry Global Group’s payout ratio is currently 25.06%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BERY. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $72.00 price target (down from $74.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. UBS Group downgraded Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $76.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Monday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Berry Global Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.73.

Insider Transactions at Berry Global Group

In related news, Director Evan Bayh sold 14,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $981,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,119,889.64. This trade represents a 31.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

