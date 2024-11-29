Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the October 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BVNRY traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.10. 27,793 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,347. Bavarian Nordic A/S has a 12 month low of $6.86 and a 12 month high of $14.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.93.

Bavarian Nordic A/S develops, manufactures, and commercializes life-saving vaccines. The company offers non-replicating smallpox and monkeypox vaccines under the IMVAMUNE, IMVANEX, and JYNNEOS names; rabies vaccine for human use under the Rabipur/RabAvert name; tick-borne encephalitis vaccine under the Encepur name; and Ebola vaccine under the MVABEA name.

