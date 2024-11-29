Barco NV (OTCMKTS:BCNAF) Short Interest Up 60.0% in November

Barco NV (OTCMKTS:BCNAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 60.0% from the October 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Barco Stock Performance
Shares of BCNAF opened at $13.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.91. Barco has a 52 week low of $13.50 and a 52 week high of $23.00.
Barco Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Barco
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Eli Lilly, Pfizer, and AstraZeneca: 2025 Vaccine Makers to Watch
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- DICK’S Sporting Goods: The Under-the-Radar Buy-and-Hold Winner
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- 2 Cheap Quantum Computing Stocks to Buy Instead of Chasing IonQ
Receive News & Ratings for Barco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.