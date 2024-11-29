Bank of Montreal Can Reduces Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 318,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,555 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $34,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJS. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 647,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,696,000 after acquiring an additional 141,658 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 140.7% during the 2nd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 173,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,902,000 after acquiring an additional 101,564 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 605.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 86,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,338,000 after acquiring an additional 74,434 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,642,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,710,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJS opened at $117.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $89.74 and a 1 year high of $119.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.34 and a 200 day moving average of $104.24.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

