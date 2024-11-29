Bank of Montreal Can Increases Stock Holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 815,384 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,305 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $31,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 14,314.7% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,832,105 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $176,179,000 after buying an additional 4,798,583 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Juniper Networks by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,157,579 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $115,125,000 after purchasing an additional 114,795 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Juniper Networks by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,957,317 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $115,276,000 after purchasing an additional 33,016 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. increased its position in Juniper Networks by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 2,676,064 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $104,313,000 after purchasing an additional 301,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Juniper Networks by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,911,855 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $69,716,000 after purchasing an additional 240,385 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on JNPR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Juniper Networks in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Juniper Networks from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Juniper Networks Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:JNPR opened at $36.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.19 and a 12-month high of $39.79. The firm has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.46, a PEG ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.93.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.79%.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

