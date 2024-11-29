Bank of Montreal Can Has $42.81 Million Holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Bank of Montreal Can decreased its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219,911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 14,420 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.15% of Biogen worth $42,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Biogen by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 913,029 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $176,982,000 after purchasing an additional 12,319 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Biogen by 3.2% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 168,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,687,000 after buying an additional 5,270 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in Biogen by 34.3% during the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 19,214 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after acquiring an additional 4,902 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Biogen by 235.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after acquiring an additional 10,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 359,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,699,000 after acquiring an additional 32,914 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Biogen from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $234.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $292.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Biogen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $204.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Biogen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $159.83 on Friday. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $153.62 and a one year high of $268.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $178.63 and a 200-day moving average of $203.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $23.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of -0.06.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.31. Biogen had a net margin of 16.81% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.36 EPS. Biogen’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 16.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.22, for a total transaction of $88,018.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,633.52. The trade was a 7.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer’s disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

