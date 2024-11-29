Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) Hits New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (NYSE:BSBR – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.05 and last traded at $4.12, with a volume of 152288 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.38.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st were issued a $0.0714 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 21st. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.82%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 49.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,137,946 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,986,000 after purchasing an additional 375,364 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,099,003 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,429,000 after acquiring an additional 335,915 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 107.6% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 378,361 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 196,141 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) during the second quarter worth about $575,000. Finally, Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 220.2% during the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 120,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 82,890 shares in the last quarter. 14.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking segments. It offers local loans, commercial financing options, development bank funds, and cash management services; export and import financing, guarantees, structuring of asset services.

