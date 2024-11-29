BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) Sets New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.28 and last traded at $4.28, with a volume of 375842 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.59.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Trading Down 4.4 %

The company has a market cap of $24.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.74, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.91.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0227 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. BANCO DO BRASIL/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.78%.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Company Profile

Banco do Brasil SA provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population.

