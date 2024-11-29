BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Given Underperform Rating at Bank of America

BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reiterated by analysts at Bank of America in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

BAE Systems Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of BAESY stock opened at $65.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.46 and its 200-day moving average is $68.04. BAE Systems has a 52-week low of $51.72 and a 52-week high of $72.81.

Get BAE Systems alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BAE Systems

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in BAE Systems by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 56,856 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,775,000 after buying an additional 5,936 shares during the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC grew its stake in BAE Systems by 99.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 17,628 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 8,769 shares during the last quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc grew its stake in BAE Systems by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 109,506 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,266,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of BAE Systems by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,593 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of BAE Systems by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BAE Systems

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Platforms & Services, Air, Maritime, and Cyber & Intelligence. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance capabilities, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BAE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.