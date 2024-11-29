B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:RILYK) Shares Up 0.1% – Here’s Why

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:RILYK – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.19 and last traded at $19.92. Approximately 8,863 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 30,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.90.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.94.

B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026 Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were given a $0.3438 dividend. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 15th.

About B. Riley Financial, Inc. 5.50% Senior Notes Due 2026

b. riley financial, inc. is a publicly traded, diversified financial services company which takes a collaborative approach to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private companies and high net worth individuals. the company operates through several wholly-owned subsidiaries, including b.

