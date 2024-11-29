Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the medical device company’s stock.
Avinger Stock Performance
NASDAQ AVGR opened at $0.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 1.15. Avinger has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $5.45.
Avinger (NASDAQ:AVGR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical device company reported ($1.82) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.03) by $0.21. Avinger had a negative return on equity of 5,527.11% and a negative net margin of 261.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.92) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Avinger will post -4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Avinger, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells a suite of image-guided and catheter-based systems used by physicians to treat patients with peripheral artery disease (PAD) primarily in the United States and Germany. The company develops lumivascular platform that integrates optical coherence tomography visualization with interventional catheters to provide real-time intravascular imaging during the treatment portion of PAD procedures.
