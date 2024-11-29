Avance Gas Holding Ltd Plans Quarterly Dividend of $3.50 (OTCMKTS:AVACF)

Avance Gas Holding Ltd (OTCMKTS:AVACF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 27th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be given a dividend of 3.50 per share on Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $14.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 140.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 11th.
Avance Gas Stock Performance
AVACF stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.00. The stock had a trading volume of 51,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,237. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.05. Avance Gas has a fifty-two week low of $9.17 and a fifty-two week high of $19.57.
Avance Gas Company Profile
