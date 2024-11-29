Avance Gas Holding Ltd Plans Quarterly Dividend of $3.50 (OTCMKTS:AVACF)

Avance Gas Holding Ltd (OTCMKTS:AVACF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 27th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be given a dividend of 3.50 per share on Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $14.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 140.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 11th.

Avance Gas Stock Performance

AVACF stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.00. The stock had a trading volume of 51,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,237. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.05. Avance Gas has a fifty-two week low of $9.17 and a fifty-two week high of $19.57.

Avance Gas Company Profile

Avance Gas Holding Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) worldwide. The company transports LPG from the Middle East Gulf and the United States Gulf/the United States East Coast to destinations in Europe, South America, India, and Asia. As of December 31, 2023, it owned and operated through a fleet of fourteen very large gas carriers and six dual-fuel LPG newbuildings.

