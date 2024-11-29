Auxier Asset Management Takes $217,000 Position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Auxier Asset Management acquired a new position in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Celsius by 231.2% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,946,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,289,000 after buying an additional 2,754,722 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Celsius by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,942,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,983,000 after purchasing an additional 790,014 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Celsius by 19.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,381,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,317,000 after purchasing an additional 221,833 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Celsius by 86.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 990,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,531,000 after purchasing an additional 460,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Celsius during the third quarter worth about $30,358,000. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Celsius alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on CELH. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Celsius from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Maxim Group reduced their target price on Celsius from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Celsius in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Celsius from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Celsius from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.40.

Celsius Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CELH opened at $28.37 on Friday. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.23 and a 52 week high of $99.62. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 39.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.44 and its 200-day moving average is $46.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO John Fieldly sold 74,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total transaction of $2,454,981.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,812,490 shares in the company, valued at $59,449,672. This trade represents a 3.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Celsius Profile

(Free Report)

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Celsius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celsius and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.