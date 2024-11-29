Auxier Asset Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Auxier Asset Management lifted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $2,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KDP. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the first quarter worth about $224,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 182,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,584,000 after acquiring an additional 52,914 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,034,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 127.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 221,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,782,000 after purchasing an additional 124,022 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

NASDAQ KDP opened at $32.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.53. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.61 and a fifty-two week high of $38.28.

Keurig Dr Pepper Increases Dividend

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 15.04%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Keurig Dr Pepper’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This is an increase from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is 55.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KDP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised Keurig Dr Pepper to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.36.

Insider Activity at Keurig Dr Pepper

In related news, major shareholder Bevco B.V. Jab sold 69,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total value of $2,252,850,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 214,443,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,001,592,649.35. This represents a 24.34 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

