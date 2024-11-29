Aumann AG (OTCMKTS:AUUMF) Short Interest Update

Aumann AG (OTCMKTS:AUUMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 88.5% from the October 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.
Aumann Price Performance
Shares of AUUMF stock remained flat at $10.24 during trading hours on Friday. Aumann has a 52 week low of $10.24 and a 52 week high of $21.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.50 and its 200 day moving average is $15.21.
Aumann Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Aumann
- Stock Average Calculator
- The Latest 13F Filings Are In: See Where Big Money Is Flowing
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- 3 Penny Stocks Ready to Break Out in 2025
- What is the Nasdaq? Complete Overview with History
- FMC, Mosaic, Nutrien: Top Agricultural Stocks With Big Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Aumann Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aumann and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.