Aumann AG (OTCMKTS:AUUMF) Short Interest Update

Aumann AG (OTCMKTS:AUUMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 88.5% from the October 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Shares of AUUMF stock remained flat at $10.24 during trading hours on Friday. Aumann has a 52 week low of $10.24 and a 52 week high of $21.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.50 and its 200 day moving average is $15.21.

Aumann AG manufactures and sells specialized machines and production lines for components of electric and classic drive chain systems in Europe, the United States, Canada, Mexico, China, and internationally. It operates through E-Mobility and Classic segments. The E-Mobility segment offers specialized machinery and automated production lines for the automotive industry; e-traction engines, inverters, power-on-demand units, and electronic components; and energy storage and conversion systems, such as batteries and fuel cells.

