Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Sells 3,742 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp cut its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,742 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $14,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,360,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,632,413,000 after buying an additional 1,125,059 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,547,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,234,400,000 after acquiring an additional 905,468 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,383,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,735,000 after acquiring an additional 236,091 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 5.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,854,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,618,000 after purchasing an additional 422,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,403,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,089,000 after purchasing an additional 561,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PEP. TD Cowen cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of PepsiCo to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.92.

Shares of PEP opened at $162.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $223.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.85 and a 52 week high of $183.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $167.95 and a 200-day moving average of $170.55.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.32% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $23.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $1.355 per share. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.94%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

