Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Increases Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMW)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMW – Free Report) by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 159,528 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,665 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp owned about 4.99% of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF worth $4,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 3,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 19,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF by 129.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the period.

Shares of BSMW opened at $25.48 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.81 and a fifty-two week high of $26.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.37.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a $0.0761 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2032 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2032. BSMW was launched on Mar 1, 2023 and is managed by Invesco.

