Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Has $10.17 Million Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lowered its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $10,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 22,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 5.8% during the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 28,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,517,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sitrin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,986,000. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 0.1 %

LLY stock opened at $788.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $854.42 and its 200 day moving average is $869.27. The stock has a market cap of $748.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $561.65 and a 1-year high of $972.53.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.34). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 71.08%. The company had revenue of $11.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.22%.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $803.38, for a total value of $723,042.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,402,522.40. The trade was a 14.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,106.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,000.00 to $1,033.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,001.00 to $1,101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Eli Lilly and Company to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,007.94.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

