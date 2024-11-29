Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Decreases Stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp reduced its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,734 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 1,443 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $4,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 387.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,294,340 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $550,665,000 after buying an additional 1,823,650 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 67.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,041,129 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $718,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,736 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 337.2% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 939,924 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $225,591,000 after purchasing an additional 724,951 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 24,533.2% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 514,341 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $123,447,000 after purchasing an additional 512,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter worth about $84,901,000. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $226.53 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $198.36 and a 12 month high of $296.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $233.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.64.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.02. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 33.57%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NXPI shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $287.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Monday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Citic Securities assumed coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They set a $288.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $274.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 3,500 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.35, for a total value of $813,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,033,002.15. The trade was a 10.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

