Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Buys 140 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Booking were worth $11,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BKNG. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Booking during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Booking by 133.3% in the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 7 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Booking Price Performance

Shares of Booking stock opened at $5,223.15 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4,576.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $4,079.32. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $3,079.50 and a 1 year high of $5,237.00. The stock has a market cap of $172.89 billion, a PE ratio of 35.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.38.

Booking Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $8.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Booking’s payout ratio is currently 23.75%.

Several equities analysts have commented on BKNG shares. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Booking from $4,500.00 to $4,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Booking from $3,900.00 to $5,250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,448.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Booking from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $3,940.00 to $4,510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,820.50.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

