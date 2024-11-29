Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Atlantic American stock opened at $1.56 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $31.82 million, a PE ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 0.46. Atlantic American has a one year low of $1.26 and a one year high of $3.00.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Atlantic American stock. Biglari Sardar raised its holdings in Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 188,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,633 shares during the quarter. Atlantic American makes up about 0.7% of Biglari Sardar’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Biglari Sardar owned approximately 0.92% of Atlantic American worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.48% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. The company offers property and casualty insurance products, including commercial automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; general liability; and inland marine insurance products.

