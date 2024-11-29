Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Shares Purchased by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Atkore were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ATKR. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Atkore by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in Atkore by 1,590.6% during the third quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 50,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,268,000 after acquiring an additional 47,383 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atkore by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Atkore by 145.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 119,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,157,000 after purchasing an additional 70,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Point Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atkore by 129.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 54,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,585,000 after purchasing an additional 30,573 shares during the period.

Get Atkore alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ATKR has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Atkore from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Atkore from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. B. Riley downgraded Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $135.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Atkore from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Atkore news, VP Daniel S. Kelly sold 13,071 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $1,251,417.54. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,528 shares in the company, valued at $2,635,530.72. The trade was a 32.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total value of $48,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,667,290.30. The trade was a 1.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Atkore Price Performance

ATKR opened at $93.17 on Friday. Atkore Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.01 and a twelve month high of $194.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.57.

Atkore Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. Atkore’s payout ratio is 10.13%.

Atkore Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atkore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atkore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.