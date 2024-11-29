AstraZeneca PLC (OTCMKTS:AZNCF) Short Interest Up 248.8% in November

AstraZeneca PLC (OTCMKTS:AZNCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 147,200 shares, a growth of 248.8% from the October 31st total of 42,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 38.7 days.

Institutional Trading of AstraZeneca

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AstraZeneca stock. Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca PLC (OTCMKTS:AZNCF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 37,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,068,000. 40.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

AZNCF stock traded up $3.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $134.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 791 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,655. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $143.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.97. AstraZeneca has a 12 month low of $118.16 and a 12 month high of $175.00.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

