ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVY) Short Interest Up 1,583.3% in November

ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, an increase of 1,583.3% from the October 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

ASMPT Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASMVY opened at $29.60 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.75. ASMPT has a one year low of $25.97 and a one year high of $44.60.

Get ASMPT alerts:

ASMPT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

ASMPT Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, and marketing of machine and tools used in the semiconductor and electronics assembly industries. It operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Surface Mount Technology Solutions. The Semiconductor Solutions segment offers wire and die bonders, encapsulation solutions, test handlers, clip bonders, CIS equipment, TCB and flip chip bonders, mold under fill, panel molding, silver sintering, and laser grooving and dicing.

Receive News & Ratings for ASMPT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASMPT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.