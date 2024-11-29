ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVY) Short Interest Up 1,583.3% in November

ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, an increase of 1,583.3% from the October 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
ASMPT Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:ASMVY opened at $29.60 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.75. ASMPT has a one year low of $25.97 and a one year high of $44.60.
ASMPT Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ASMPT
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- Eli Lilly, Pfizer, and AstraZeneca: 2025 Vaccine Makers to Watch
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- DICK’S Sporting Goods: The Under-the-Radar Buy-and-Hold Winner
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- 2 Cheap Quantum Computing Stocks to Buy Instead of Chasing IonQ
Receive News & Ratings for ASMPT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASMPT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.