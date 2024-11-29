ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Position Lowered by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA trimmed its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 358 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in ASML were worth $13,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hilltop National Bank increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 1.1% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ASML by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Financial boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 1,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders grew its position in shares of ASML by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 2,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASML stock opened at $670.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $263.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $734.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $867.34. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $645.45 and a fifty-two week high of $1,110.09.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The semiconductor company reported $5.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.56. ASML had a net margin of 26.40% and a return on equity of 47.61%. The company had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.66 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 29th were given a dividend of $1.407 per share. This represents a $5.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 29th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.21%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ASML shares. Susquehanna decreased their target price on ASML from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on ASML from $1,207.00 to $1,148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Berenberg Bank raised ASML to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of ASML from $1,000.00 to $790.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $970.60.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

