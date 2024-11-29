ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.24

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 29th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th.
ARMOUR Residential REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 69.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect ARMOUR Residential REIT to earn $4.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.0%.
ARMOUR Residential REIT Trading Up 0.7 %
ARR traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.92. 730,797 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,208,463. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.51. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a 1-year low of $17.35 and a 1-year high of $21.93.
Insider Activity at ARMOUR Residential REIT
In other ARMOUR Residential REIT news, Director Robert C. Hain bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.08 per share, with a total value of $47,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,158.84. This trade represents a 38.33 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Daniel C. Staton purchased 10,000 shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.86 per share, for a total transaction of $198,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 24,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,434.40. This trade represents a 71.23 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, ARMOUR Residential REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.83.
Get Our Latest Research Report on ARMOUR Residential REIT
ARMOUR Residential REIT Company Profile
ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans; and unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than ARMOUR Residential REIT
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- The Latest 13F Filings Are In: See Where Big Money Is Flowing
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- 3 Penny Stocks Ready to Break Out in 2025
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- FMC, Mosaic, Nutrien: Top Agricultural Stocks With Big Potential
Receive News & Ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARMOUR Residential REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.