ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.24

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 29th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th.

ARMOUR Residential REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 69.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect ARMOUR Residential REIT to earn $4.00 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.0%.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Trading Up 0.7 %

ARR traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.92. 730,797 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,208,463. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.51. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a 1-year low of $17.35 and a 1-year high of $21.93.

Insider Activity at ARMOUR Residential REIT

ARMOUR Residential REIT ( NYSE:ARR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $127.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.95 million. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 24.17%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ARMOUR Residential REIT will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

In other ARMOUR Residential REIT news, Director Robert C. Hain bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.08 per share, with a total value of $47,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,158.84. This trade represents a 38.33 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Daniel C. Staton purchased 10,000 shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.86 per share, for a total transaction of $198,600.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 24,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,434.40. This trade represents a 71.23 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, ARMOUR Residential REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.83.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Company Profile

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans; and unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

