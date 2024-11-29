ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Shares Down 4.4% – Time to Sell?

Arm Holdings plc (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $130.23 and last traded at $130.71. 1,447,244 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 10,556,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $136.72.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of ARM from $144.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of ARM from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of ARM from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of ARM from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of ARM from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ARM presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.32.

The stock has a market cap of $139.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 222.28, a P/E/G ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 5.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $143.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.21.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. ARM had a net margin of 18.13% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $844.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arm Holdings plc will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RiverPark Advisors LLC boosted its position in ARM by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in ARM by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of ARM by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ARM by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ARM by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

